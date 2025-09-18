Jason Clarke Goes Up Against Escaped Inmates in Alaska in Apple TV +’s The Last Frontier

Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) is going to have to face a bunch of inmates in Alaska in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Frontier. Today, the streaming service has released the official trailer for the action thriller series. The first two episodes will premiere on October 10th, with a new episode released weekly every Friday until December 5, 2025.

Clarke is joined by a stacked cast including Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dallas Goldtooth (FX’s Reservation Dogs), and Tait Blum (For All Mankind), with Alfre Woodard (Captain America: Civil War).

The series is co-created by Jon Bokenkamp (NBC’s The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio (The Blacklist), who are also executive producers, including Clarke, Laura Benson (The Blacklist), Glenn Kessler (Netflix’s Bloodline), Albert Kim (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (Netflix’s Extraction).

Synopsis: The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

