Ashley Eckstein Talks Ahsoka’s Legacy, Daisy Ridley Connection, and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Ashley Eckstein has voiced Ahsoka since the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, and she is returning as the Jedi in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past. The animated series puts a spin on Star Wars characters; for example, Rey is a villain known as Darth Rey and Darth Maul serves Princes Leia. For Ashoka, she gets the BrickHeadz treatment, the LEGO line of buildable figurines that recreates characters.

“Traditionally in any of the LEGO content, we just see the minifigs, the really, really small characters,” Eckstein tells Nerd Reactor. “This is one of the first times that they’ve actually had a BrickHead interact with minifigs. So when they first told me, it was just like, ‘Oh okay, that’s different. I was excited. But while she looks different, it’s still Ahsoka’s spirit. It’s still her heart. It’s still the same Ahsoka. She’s just in BrickHead form.”

Rey is portrayed by Daisy Ridley in the live-action films, but in the series, she is voiced by Helen Sadler. With that said, there is a connection between Eckstein and Ridley, and surprisingly, it’s not Star Wars-related.

“I think one thing that a lot of people don’t know, and it kind of slipped under the radar, is I have worked with Daisy Ridley before,” Eckstein explained. “You know, some people might think like, ‘Oh, yeah, you voiced Ahsoka in Rise of Skywalker,’ but actually not that. I play Daisy Ridley’s sister in the English dub of Studio Ghibli’s film Only Yesterday.

“And so that was just such a huge honor to get to do a voice in a Studio Ghibli film. But then to get to play Daisy Ridley’s sister, that was really, really cool. So when I actually met Daisy Ridley for the first time, I don’t think she knew who Ahsoka was because this was a long time ago. And so someone introduced her and they said, ‘Oh, this is Ashley Eckstein, and she’s a voice of Ahsoka.

“And I could tell that didn’t register. And I said, ‘But I’m also your sister in Only Yesterday.’ And she got so excited. She’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ And we hugged and we took photos and she just couldn’t have been nicer. And so, yeah, that’s one thing that I think a lot of people don’t know that I did.”

The Pieces of the Past subtitle is a reference to LEGO and Star Wars, taking place a long time ago. For Ahsoka, we get a familiar version of her.

“We are forever one,” she said. “BrickHead Ahsoka, she’s in her season seven kind of Mandalore outfit. So I had to go back to my past and kind of age her in season seven, which I’m always very mindful of. ‘OK, what age is she? So how does she sound?’ So I did have to go back to the past and make sure she sounded like season seven. I’ve been voicing her since 2006. They may say it’s a piece of my past, but she’ll always be a piece of my heart.”

About LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

Synopsis: A continuation of the story that began in 2024 with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past introduces a new threat rising in the galaxy, forcing Sig Greebling and Dev Greebling to combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.

Returning voice cast includes Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. The four-piece sequel series welcomes Dan Stevens as Solitus, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, and Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon.

The series is written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and directed by Chris Buckley. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are executive producers. The producers are Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is now available on Disney+.