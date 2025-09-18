Behind the Action: Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Teases Explosive Stunts with Glen Powell

The Running Man, from director Edgar Wright and starring Glenn Powell, is coming to theaters in November, and Paramount Pictures has released a “Behind the Action” featurette teasing the stunts from the film. Powell is fired up and gives audiences a taste of the action-packed stunts.

Synopsis: In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, the film is written by Michael Bacall & Edgar Wright and directed by Edgar Wright.

The film stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Katy O’Brian with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.

The Running Man runs into theaters on November 14, 2025.