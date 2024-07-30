Jack Quaid Has Already Recorded for My Adventures with Superman Season 3

My Adventures with Superman is an animated series on Adult Swim following the Man of Steel, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as they discover who they are while dealing with threats from supervillains. The series features an anime-inspired art with new takes on DC villains including Lex Luthor and Livewire. The second season recently concluded this month, with an announcement of a third season back in June.

Jack Quaid, who voices the titular superhero, gives us an update on the show’s progress.

“I recorded the first episode the other day,” Jack Quaid said in a roundtable interview during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s going really well. I love the show. I’m so excited for you guys to see that season.”

Voicing Lois Lane is Alice Lee, who shared with us earlier this year how happy she was about Lois and Jimmy Olsen finding out Superman’s secret early on.

“Yeah, I love that Jimmy always knew,” Alice Lee tells Nerd Reactor. “I think that’s so sweet, and it’s cool that we got to know earlier rather than dragging it on. I love that. That’s a fresh take, like, they find out pretty soon. Lois knows and now we get to just explore all of their relationships from a different angle, not just constantly the secret. So we get to find out different things and go on different adventures, but also, just with all the secrets revealed. I think that’s super refreshing. So I love that our show did that. Because also Lois is really smart. It would be weird for her not to catch on. She’s not stupid.”

About My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premiered on May 25, 2024, on Adult Swim.