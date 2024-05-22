Lex Luthor Will Be ‘Horrible’ – My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Cast and Crew Interview

My Adventures with Superman is an animated series that brings a more anime aesthetic and tropes into the world of Superman, giving audiences a refreshing take on the origin story of the Man of Steel. The heart of the show is the relationship between Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they deal with threats. My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere on Adult Swim on May 25, 2025, and fans can expect new and returning heroes and villains including Lex Luthor, Supergirl, Amanda Waller and more.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the team of My Adventures with Superman including voice actors Alice Lee (Lois Lane) and Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olsen) and co-executive producers/writers Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher, and co-producer/writer Josie Campbell. They talk about season 2, Lex Luthor, Amanda Waller, Kara Danvers, the relationship between Lois, Jimmy and Clark, and more.

Lex Luthor was teased in the first season of My Adventures with Superman with the character of Alex. In season 2, he’ll have more of an appearance as a villain.

“He’s here. Yeah, he’s horrible,” Jake Wyatt tells Nerd Reactor about Lex Luthor.

“Our Lex Luthor, like our Superman, is just starting out and just building the persona of who he is,” Josie Campbell added. “Again, we’re trying to take him in a slightly different direction. His hatred of Superman is coming from a slightly different space, a more xenophobic space than, I think, previous Lexes. It’s less personal and more a real misanthropy coming out of this guy who was shaped by Dr. Ivo, who is not the best mentor to have if you want someone who’s well-adjusted.”

“I love all versions of Lex Luthor,” Wyatt continued. “Two that had a big impact on me as a kid was one was from – my school library had this collection of the old Superman newspaper serials, and that Lex Luthor is this evil, cackling scientist. But then in the comics, at the same time, I was reading like Lex Luthor had run for president, right? And so we’re trying to fuse those guys into both like this technological genius, who’s kind of a dastardly savvy political operator. He’s interested in the power of people and the power of opinion as he is in the power of science, and he’s really good at using both of them.”

The animated series didn’t delay in having Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen figure out Superman’s true identity. This opens up the characters to be more honest with each other and get to have more adventures together.

“Yeah, I love that Jimmy always knew,” Alice Lee said. “I think that’s so sweet, and it’s cool that we got to know earlier rather than dragging it on. I love that. That’s a fresh take, like, they find out pretty soon. Lois knows and now we get to just explore all of their relationships from a different angle, not just constantly the secret. So we get to find out different things and go on different adventures, but also, just with all the secrets revealed. I think that’s super refreshing. So I love that our show did that. Because also Lois is really smart. It would be weird for her not to catch on. She’s not stupid.”

Fans will get to see Kara Danvers, Superman’s cousin, in the second season.

“I’m excited for the fans to finally get to know more of the characters that they love introduced in our world,” Lee explained. “I’m excited for them to meet Kara. She’s a great addition. I’m sure everyone’s excited. But yeah, and just continuing to explore all of our characters and their arcs, and they’re still going to have their issues and overcoming them and just all of their relationships evolving. More awesome animation. So yeah, I’m super excited for everyone to see. I hope they love it.”

Jimmy Olsen’s life has changed now that he’s a millionaire, but at the core, he’s still trying to help out his friends.

“It’s always good to see the underdog,” Ishmel Sahid said. “Yes, he is cockier, but also, there are points where he gets brought back down to reality, in a sense. He’s not cocky in the sense of like he thinks he’s better. It’s just more so his outlook on life changes a little bit. He still wants to bring his friends into his newfound wealth and whatnot. So, he’s one of those people. He just wants to share what he has. He just doesn’t know his ledge sometimes. So yeah, it was very fun to play that aspect of Jimmy’s newfound wealth as a millionaire.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premieres on May 25, 2024, on Adult Swim, with two episodes. Max will be getting them the next day.