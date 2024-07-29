Jack Quaid Talks Audible’s The Safe Man, My Adventures with Superman Season 3, The Boys, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Jack Quaid has been a busy actor with projects including My Adventures with Superman and The Boys. In Audible’s The Safe Man, which was released in May 2024, he voices Brian Holloway, who is tasked with cracking a safe from a horror author. However, something sinister has been unleashed.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Quaid talked about his recent and past projects including The Safe Man, The Boys, My Adventures with Superman, and Lord of the Rings’ Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Will there be a sequel to The Safe Man from author Michael Connelly? Will he get more of his written works produced into an Audible series? The team wants to do more, so there is hope.

“We have a really good team,” author Michael Connelly tells Nerd Reactor in a roundtable interview during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. “The two producers want to do more. I can see a sequel to Safe Man, hopefully, but there are some stories I wrote. I wrote this one called Mulholland Dive, a play on the street, Mulholland Drive, about a car that goes over and the investigation. And I think that would lend itself to it. It’s funny; this thing opened the gate, and now my two producers are looking through everything I’ve ever written, even going back into the ’90s, trying to find something else that we hopefully can give the same treatment to.”

About Audible’s The Safe Man

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly comes a riveting detective story, nail-biting heist thriller and supernatural mystery performed by a full cast starring Jack Quaid and Titus Welliver.

When Brian Holloway (Jack Quaid, The Boys) was hired by famous horror author Paul Robinette (Titus Welliver, Bosch) to crack an antique safe in his home, he had no idea what he was about to encounter.

Opening that safe door unleashed something sinister — something that continues to haunt him. But what exactly? And can whatever slipped through that threshold be stopped?

Plagued by a series of disturbing supernatural encounters, chilling prophecies, and a criminal investigation into a missing girl, Brian begins to realize that he is inexplicably linked to the eternal, and that he must defy fate if he has any chance of saving the most important person in his life.

Set against the eerie tropics of Florida, The Safe Man reimagines Michael’s original short story from 2005 as a pulse-pounding audio drama written by Michael Connelly and Terrill Lee Lankford, with a full cast of performers. Delivering his signature flavor of suspense, it is produced with brilliant sound design for an unforgettable experience.

Listen to all 8 episodes on Audible in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Japan at Audible.com/safeman