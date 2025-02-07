J-pop Singer LiSA Headed to North America in 2025 for Another Great Day Tour

J-pop singer LiSA is known for her song, “Gurenge,” from the popular anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. U.S. fans had the chance to see her live during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and it was a night to remember. Fans will have another chance to see the artist in person thanks to a collaboration with Crunchyroll. It was announced today that the streaming service is teaming up with LiSA for Another Great Day tour in North America this year, with cities including Los Angeles, New York and Mexico City.

The three performances in North America will take place in June, celebrating her birth month. The Los Angeles and New York concerts are LiSA’s first-ever headline shows and mark her second time performing in the U.S. Last year’s Crunchyroll Concert Series at San Diego Comic-Con was her first time performing in North America in nearly a decade.

Tickets to the concerts will be available here.

“My first NORTH AMERiCA TOUR is here! This is my first solo show in NY and LA, and my first show in Mexico in 9 years,” said LiSA in a statement. “I’m so excited! Thank you so much for waiting for us! For those who will see me perform for the first time, looking forward to seeing you! We will be bringing a lot of our precious songs with us. Let’s have a great time! Today is another great day.”

LiSA’s music can also be heard in Sword Art Online’s “Crossing Field” and the second season of Solo Leveling with “RewakeR” (ft. Felix of Stray Kids).

Crunchyroll followers will get a 24-hour exclusive presale on Wednesday, February 12th at 10 a.m. local time in each market. The code will be available on Crunchyroll News. Ticket sales will be made public on February 14th at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

LiSA – ANOTHER GREAT DAY North America Headline Shows 2025 Powered by Crunchyroll Schedule:

June 18, 2025

New York, NY, US

Terminal 5

June 24, 2025

Los Angeles, CA, US

YouTube Theater

June 28, 2025