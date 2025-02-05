The Monkey Review – A Sinister Toy with a Sinister Sense of Humor

Over the years, Stephen King fans have considered The Monkey one of his most underrated horror tales. The short story was first published in 1980 and later included in his Skeleton Crew collection in 1985. Like many of King’s best works, it takes something seemingly innocuous and transforms it into an object of pure terror. The idea of a film adaptation has floated around Hollywood for decades, with various attempts stalling in development. The project finally came to life when Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) took the reins. Rather than sticking to a conventional horror approach, Perkins reimagines The Monkey as a darkly comedic, blood-soaked thrill ride, making it one of the most entertaining horror films this year.

While Longlegs aimed for pure dread, The Monkey gleefully embraces the absurd, proving that Perkins is not only a master of psychological horror but also capable of delivering unhinged, riotous fun. The gore in this film is just as extreme as in Longlegs, but you’re meant to laugh at it instead of being scared of it here.

The Monkey follows twin brothers Bill and Hal (Theo James). When they stumble upon their father’s old wind-up monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome and inexplicable deaths begin to unfold. Desperate to sever their connection to the sinister relic, the brothers dispose of it and attempt to move on with their lives. However, as the years pass and they drift apart, it becomes clear that some things refuse to be left behind. Perkins’ version of The Monkey isn’t just about a cursed object but about fate, trauma, and the lingering effects of childhood fears. Though the film is full of gore and absurdity, it never loses sight of the deeper emotional thread connecting the two brothers.

The Monkey is an unforgettable, wildly imaginative ride that proves horror can be just as effective when it makes you laugh as when it makes you scream.

Perkins takes every opportunity to push the creativity of the deaths in the film. The violence is relentless, but rather than being unsettling, it’s used for comedic effect—exaggerated to such a degree that it borders on ridiculous. It’s a film that thrives on unpredictability. It keeps audiences guessing not who will survive but how these characters will die in the most grotesquely creative way.

Theo James delivers a fantastic performance as both Bill and Hal. He effortlessly embodies them with a versatility that makes each brother feel distinct. His ability to switch between stoic restraint and unhinged intensity adds to the film’s bizarre charm. His portrayal captures the slow unraveling of the brothers’ connection, playing into the film’s underlying themes of estrangement and the inescapability of one’s past. While the absurdity and shock value propels the story, James provides a grounding performance that makes the madness feel oddly believable.

Overall, The Monkey is an absolute blast for horror fans who don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s bloody, ridiculous, and wildly entertaining. While it may not be what fans of traditional King adaptations expect, it’s an unforgettable, wildly imaginative ride that proves horror can be just as effective when it makes you laugh as when it makes you scream.

Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

The Monkey hits theaters on February 21st.