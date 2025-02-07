Frankie Muniz on How Fast AI Is Evolving and His Sci-Fi Thriller, Renner

Renner is a sci-fi thriller releasing in theaters this week. It follows the titular character, portrayed by Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle), who has created an AI life coach to help him become a “better” person. The film touches on paranoia and AI and the control technology has over people.

Renner is a reclusive computer genius, and he begins to interact with the outside world when he meets and falls for his new neighbor, Jamie. The film was mostly shot inside a distant future apartment set, creating a claustrophobic feeling for the characters.

“Yeah, certainly the claustrophobia brings a lot to the story, and at the same time, we wanted it to be visual and to feel fresh and move,” director Robert Rippberger tells Nerd Reactor. “And so I had been making a documentary in China and visited the city, Guangzhou, that had this amazing cyberpunk feel to it. And so I kind of drew on that as inspiration for the sort of atmosphere and world and lighting. But really, what we wanted to do is boil it down to the actors, the acting, and create this little game of cat and mouse in this small little maze.”

Salenus is the name of the AI created by Renner, and she tells him to be assertive in his goals. What started as a technology to help people has quickly become an instrument in manipulating Renner as he devolves into madness.

“It is a tough thing, right?” Muniz asked. “You know, especially with how the technology is evolving so quickly. And maybe you’re reluctant to use it at first, and then you start to trust it. You start to rely on it, but you really don’t know when it’s crossed the boundary. And I think that’s kind of an interesting element for it. I’ve learned to trust my gut – what I mean – as much as humanly possible with everything that I do. I don’t know. It’s an interesting one. I’m pretty slow when it comes to accepting technology. You know what I mean? I still miss my T-Mobile Sidekick phone. I think that was the best phone ever. Life was so much easier back then. But obviously, there are so many amazing things that have happened with technology that have helped the world and helped make things easier. Trying to find that balance of when it’s gone too far is an interesting one.”

About Renner

Synopsis: Renner, a reclusive computer genius driven by a need for control, designs an A.I. named Salenus to help him overcome his crippling social anxieties and find love. Encouraged by Salenus, Renner forms a connection with his alluring neighbor Jamie, but their relationship starts to unravel when she begins to interact with the A.I. As dark secrets and betrayals begin to surface, Salenus’s influence on Renner takes a malicious turn, leaving him entangled in the devastating consequences of his invention.

Starring alongside Frankie Muniz are Violett Beane, Taylor Gray, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The film is directed and produced by Robert Rippberger and written by Luke Medina and Martin Medina from a story by Luke Medina. It’s produced by Devin Keaton, Martin Medina, KT Kent, and Jay Burnley and executive produced by David Hicks, Scott McLaughlin, Anita Konka, Ali Baghdadi, Laura Wintead, Mark Fuell, Neuman Vong, Jay Slaughterbeck, Carther F. Jorgenson, Harambee K. Grey-Sun, Neil Amin, Eric Eppinger, and Greg Gertmenian.

Renner releases in theaters on February 7, 2025.