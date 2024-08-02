LiSA Concert Wows Crowd During SDCC 2024 Including Performance of Demon Slayer Theme Song, ‘Gurenge’

LiSA is a J-pop star known for her Demon Slayer opening theme song, “Gurenge,” and My Hero Academia ending song, “Datte Atashi no Hiro.” She finally came back to perform in the U.S. after an almost 10-year absence at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 as part of Crunchyroll‘s free concert series. She performed a full set that lasted over an hour, and it was a night to remember with her charming personality and energetic stage presence.

Last week on July 26, the artist knew how to get the crowd excited as she switched from singing her songs to engaging with the audience with fun and friendly competitions. LiSA had different wardrobe changes that ranged from rock star attire to a traditional kimono outfit that fit with the different types of songs.

SDCC 2024 LiSA Crunchyroll Concert Series. Credit: Garrett Goerl/Crunchyroll

She ended the night with “Gurenge” from Demon Slayer, one of the most popular manga/anime franchises. It was an amazing performance with the catchy and fast-paced song and her amazing voice. Afterward, LiSA left the stage, and the crowd started to chant “encore.” She came back to the stage a few minutes later and performed three more songs. After a lengthy set, the artist was still able to hold the audience’s attention.

If you didn’t get the chance to see LiSA live in San Diego, the next best option is seeing her concert film, LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have teamed up to bring the movie to North American theaters this month. Tickets are now on sale for the special three-day event on August 17, 18 and 21.

The concert film took place at LiSA’s “LiVE is SMILE ALWAYS -LANDER-” tour stop at the Tokyo Garden Theater on December 16, 2023. Fans will get to experience her high energy and powerful vocals on the big screen.

Tickets can be purchased now at: http://lisalivemovie.com/

Film Synopsis:

Global J-pop sensation LiSA will transport fans to the final stop of her “LiVE SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-” tour at the Tokyo Garden Theater in an epic never-before-seen concert film. The tour featured LiSA’s sixth original album “LANDER,” which includes the haunting ballad “homura,” the theme song from Demon Slayer no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. LiSA brings her unique ideas and feelings, high energy, and powerful vocals to the sold-out crowd, where she becomes one with each and every fan as their voices and souls unite together, amplified by the support of the band. Now North American audiences can experience LiSA’s never-changing charm and incredibly passionate performance in a cinematic event that will transcend theatergoers into a new future.

Crunchyroll’s Free Concert Series

Crunchyroll’s free concert series this year ended with a One Piece concert on Saturday, July 27. It was held at the same location as LiSA’s concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, which was right behind the San Diego Convention Center. The streaming service has been giving back to fans, with previous concerts including a Dragon Ball Z concert in 2022 at SDCC featuring Dragon Ball singer Hiroki Takahashi and the Night of Live Music at Anime NYC.