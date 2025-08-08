Inside the Minds Behind Ne Zha II’s English Voices

Ne Zha II is the highest-grossing animated film of all time with over $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office. With its success, A24 is releasing an English dub version for a wider U.S. release, including 3D and IMAX, on August 24th. It features the voices of Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Crystal Lee (Marvel Rivals, Solo Leveling), Aleks Le (Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, Dan Da Dan), and more.

The movie held a special Los Angeles screening with the voice cast, and Nerd Reactor had the chance to interview the actors about the project.

The Voice of Ne Zha

Crystal Lee voices the titular character, Ne Zha, and the character has experienced struggles in the two films, whether it’s an inner struggle as a demon boy or helping those he cares about. In relation to struggles, Lee had her own when moving to LA to pursue acting.

“I grew up a child of immigrants,” Lee tells Nerd Reactor. “I think a lot of people who grew up with my background would consider a pretty typical path of doing some kind of STEM field. Get a stable career going. No problem with that. And then I fell in love with acting.

“It was this wrestling that I had to do for a while with my identity and being like, ‘How bad do I want this? How much is it a part of me? Can I ignore it?’ The answer was no. And eventually the answer came out being, I knew I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t do this, because this is what’s true to me. I love telling stories more than anything.”

Ao Bing, the Dragon Prince

Aleks Le voices Ao Bing, a dragon prince and the yang to Ne Zha’s ying. He also shares what he struggles with.

“There’s been too many inner struggles,” Le said. “It’s struggle city all the time. For me, I guess I just kind of have to keep trucking through, you know? Because regardless, if I put it off, then I have to deal with it tomorrow. So I just do my best to lock in for the moment and just push through the best I can.”

About Ne Zha II

Synopsis: A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.

The film is written and directed by Jiao Zi and produced by Wang Jing and Liu Wenzhang.

The voice cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Vincent Rodriguez III, Aleks Le and Damian Haas.

The English dub of Ne Zha II releases in U.S. theaters on August 24, 2025.