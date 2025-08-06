GTA Veteran Lazlow Reveals Why He’s Not in GTA 6

Lazlow has been a pivotal creative member in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, portraying a fictionalized version of himself in the games and co-writing the radio stations along with Dan Houser, the cofounder of Rockstar Games. Players could even encounter him in a chase mission in Grand Theft Auto V. Lazlow has since left the video game studio and helped start Absurd Ventures with Houser. Both are currently working on an upcoming comic book series, American Caper, which will debut this November.

With Lazlow now at Absurd Ventures, does this mean fans won’t get to see him in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 game?

“We left in 2020, so I doubt it,” Lazlow tells Nerd Reactor. “I loved working on those games with Dan, and I was on the radio in GTA 3 and all the GTAs after that. It was an amazing journey working on GTA for 20 years. Dan worked on it for 22 years.”

The writer compares working at Absurd Ventures to working at Rockstar Games during the earlier years.

“What’s really exciting is the creative team, and some others that were there for two decades have all come to Absurd Ventures,” Lazlow added. “It’s got that creative vibe and grit that reminds me of those early years at Rockstar, where we’re working on a lot of different projects and everybody’s throwing in ideas. We’re working on stuff that makes us laugh.”

So far, two trailers have been released for Grand Theft Auto VI, one in 2023 and one this year. The game will have players returning to Vice City, with Jason and Lucia as the two playable characters. The upcoming title was originally set for a 2025 release but was delayed for a May 26, 2026, release.

About American Caper

Synopsis: Verona, Wyoming. A small town like any other. A land of hunter and hunted. Apex predators… and regulations just waiting to be broken. Culture has become a war, everyone has everything they need yet are miserable, and American life is still dominated by real estate, violence and snake oil. From the tax-avoiders in the manicured wilderness of Wyoming, to the thought police of Brooklyn, to the confused political battlegrounds of Florida, one thing is certain: This tragedy is someone else’s fault.

Houser and Lazlow’s American Caper first issue will be released on November 12, 2025.