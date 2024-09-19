David Harbour and BoxLunch Employees Helped Pack Over 4,000 Meals for Those in Need in Atlanta

David Harbour has played fan-favorite characters including Hopper in Stranger Things and Red Guardian in Black Widow. Outside of his projects in movies and TV, he has a love for Diablo II and is a BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. The actor recently participated in a Hunger Action Event at the Atlanta Community Food Bank HQ on behalf of BoxLunch and Feeding America.

Harbour and BoxLunch employees from Georgia, Alabama and Florida came together to spend an afternoon packing produce. In total, they have packed 5,170 pounds of food, which is enough for 4,308 meals for those in Atlanta.

David Harbour, BoxLunch’s Giving Ambassador, and volunteering BoxLunch store associates from Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Credit: Paul Giunta/Shutterstock for BoxLunch

The actor explained why he chose to partner with BoxLunch in order to help Feeding America.

“I believe that in the richest country in the world, no one should go hungry,” Harbour said. “I also really like [BoxLunch] because I think that they don’t take themselves very seriously, but they’re taking the problem of hunger in America very seriously, and I like people like that.”

BoxLunch donates a meal to a person in need through its partnership with Feeding America for every $10 spent via its online or physical stores. BoxLunch employees across the nation regularly volunteer at local food banks throughout the year to help families in need. The brand has donated over 215 million meals since its launch in 2015.

“I think one of the other things we’re trying to do here is bring attention to our relationship with Feeding America,” BoxLunch’s SVP/GMM Rick Vargas tells Nerd Reactor during D23. “Since the beginning, we’ve had a really close relationship with them. It’s in our name, BoxLunch. It’s our ability to give back to our community.”

Courtesy of BoxLunch Courtesy of BoxLunch Courtesy of BoxLunch

In the world of pop culture and fandom, BoxLunch has been bringing immersive booths to conventions. During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, the brand had a black and white theme at its booth and had exclusive apparel featuring characters and properties such as Mickey, Venom, Darth Vader, The Nightmare Before Christmas, 101 Dalmations, and more.

“It’s the first time we’ve done an exclusive drop just for D23,” Vargas explained. “In the past, you’re able to buy it here and then buy it online. But this is the first time ever that we’ve done an exclusive collection just for this moment. So we went with the through line of black and white which is kind of the base of what we did, but we covered Star Wars, Marvel, and core Disney. So we had a little bit of everything covered.”

The brand is getting ready for Halloween with its Agatha apparel, which you can check out here.

Featured image: David Harbour, BoxLunch’s Giving Ambassador, and Alfia Tarassenko, Feeding America’s Manager of New Partnerships. Credit: Paul Giunta/Shutterstock for BoxLunch.