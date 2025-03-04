Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants Review – A Wuxia Fantasy That Soars but Sometimes Stalls

The Legends of the Condor Heroes has a long and storied legacy. It first emerged as a beloved wuxia novel by Jin Yong before being adapted into numerous media pieces over the decades. Tsui Hark, a legendary filmmaker in his own right, takes on the daunting challenge of bringing this epic tale to the big screen with Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants. But does he do justice to the material? Well… it isn’t very easy.

Set against the backdrop of the Mongol invasion, the film follows a gathering storm of martial arts masters uniting to defend Xiangyang from Genghis Khan’s forces. As different schools and legendary warriors clash and align, the stakes are as high as they come—protecting their land and people from an all-conquering enemy. Visually, The Gallants is a feast for the eyes. Tsui Hark’s signature flair is evident in the sweeping landscapes, dynamic cinematography, and vibrant action choreography. However, the CGI is a mixed bag. While the cinematography is beautifully crafted, the film suffers from noticeably shoddy effects that detract from the immersion—especially during the various fight sequences.

One of the film’s biggest issues is pacing. The prologue hits like a whirlwind, throwing audiences headfirst into the action with rapid-fire exposition. Just as quickly, the movie slows to a crawl with numerous flashbacks and extended dialogue-heavy scenes. It’s a tedious rhythm. The film shifts gears into lengthy explanations as you prepare for an intense sequence. However, when the film finally settles into a steady rhythm, it becomes genuinely engaging. The intertwining storylines begin to click, and you start to care about the characters and their struggles.

On the other hand, there’s an issue with narrative balance. Some plotlines feel underdeveloped or abandoned midway through, notably the Five Greats. They are built up as key figures in the story, only to disappear for most of the film and reappear conveniently at the end. It’s a disappointing payoff for what should have been one of the film’s strongest elements. The martial artists in this world aren’t just skilled fighters—they’re practically superheroes. Energy-infused strikes send out shockwaves, techniques move boulders, and duels play on a near-mythical scale. It’s undeniably fun to watch, but it makes the action feel more like a Marvel film than a traditional wuxia film.

As for the fight choreography itself? It’s solid but sparingly used. When the action kicks in, it’s exhilarating—fluid movements, well-choreographed sequences, and high-stakes duels. However, there simply aren’t enough of them. For a film centered around legendary martial artists, the emphasis on dialogue and exposition over combat might leave some viewers wanting more.

Overall, Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants is a visually breathtaking film with compelling moments sometimes overshadowed by erratic pacing, too many underdeveloped storylines, and inconsistent CGI. However, it becomes a gripping wuxia epic worthy of the franchise’s legacy when it finds its rhythm. For casual moviegoers, it might feel overwhelming at times. Still, fans of the genre and Jin Yong’s work will find plenty to appreciate—even if they wish for a more focused execution.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants is now playing in theaters.