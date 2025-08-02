Honkai: Star Rail’s New Update Will Introduce Hysilens and Cerydra as Playable Characters

HoYoverse (Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero) has a new update on the horizon for Honkai: Star Rail with Version 3.5 “Before Their Deaths, which will debut on August 13th. This will continue the second half of the Amphoreus story, and players will meet new companions, enemies and events, and see old characters in new forms. In addition, Hysilens and Cerydra will become playable characters, helping players out in the Amphorean trailblazing expedition. To mark the occasion, a new trailer has been released.



Previous chapter synopsis: The Trailblazer made a promise to Phainon and took up the mantle of the Deliverer. In return, Phainon unleashed their blazing wrath upon Nanook, once again forcing Irontomb’s advance to a halt. Yet the journey is far from over, rescuing Amphoreus remains an unavoidable challenge. In the new Trailblaze Mission, the Trailblazer will accompany Cyrene into another cycle of Eternal Recurrence, traveling back a thousand years to the ancient Okhema. This was the age when Imperator Cerydra, the holder of the Law Coreflame, ruler of Okhema, Aglaea’s predecessor, still sat upon the throne of Okhema.

Hysilens

Hysilens is the first of the two new characters, a follower of the Path of Nihility, a commander of the holy city’s knights and a 5-star Physical-Type character.

Here is the description of her powers:

Hysilens excels when paired with characters who specialize in DoT. Upon using her Ultimate, Hysilens creates a Zone. While the Zone is active, each instance of DoT inflicted on enemies will trigger an additional DoT from her. At the same time, all enemies will suffer reduced ATK and DEF. Moreover, her Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate each have a chance to apply a random type of DoT. Her Skill also increases the DMG enemies take, boosting the team’s overall DMG output.

Imperator Cerydra

Honkai: Star Rail’s Imperator Cerydra. Courtesy of HoYoverse.

Imperator Cerydra is a follower of the Path of Harmony and a 5-star Wind-type character. She is the holder of the Law Coreflame and the initiator of the first Flame-Chase Journey. She’s described as a master strategist who was raised on the principles of chess and excels in long-term planning and command.

Imperator Cerydra’s power description:

In combat, her Skill grants an ally a special upgradable buff known as “Military Merit,” increasing the ally’s ATK and dealing additional DMG. As the battle progresses, Military Merit levels up. The affected ally will gain increased CRIT DMG and All-Type RES PEN when using Skills and can even replicate their Skill effects, boosting the team’s overall DMG output. Her Ultimate deals DMG to all enemies and obtains Charge for herself, providing sustained support for the team.

Stellaron Hunter Kafka and Silver Wolf are returning as limited 5-star characters in the first and second halves of the Version 3.5 warp event.

There will also be a new map, where players can get a peek at Styxia, the City of Infinite Revelry. Other events join in on the fun, including the “Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant” event, where players will work as a restaurant manager. In the “Old Brews & New Friends” event, you are the bartender and will reunite with returning characters at the “Dreamjolt Hostelry.”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on PC, iOS, Android, Epic Games Store, and PS5.