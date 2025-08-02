Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’ Return to Theaters in Dolby Cinema

Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) are two of Tim Burton’s classic DC films that brought us Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader. There are so many iconic scenes, including the Joker shooting down the Batwing, Batman zipping through with his Grapple Launcher, the cats nibbling on Catwoman and Penguin biting off someone’s nose. For those who want to experience the films on the big screen again or for the first time, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group and Dolby have announced that the two films will “return” in theaters for a special one-night engagement on August 25 in Dolby Cinema.

The special Batman and Batman Returns night will be shown in Dolby Vision for vivid picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. The films will be screened exclusively at over 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S.

Tickets are now on sale at https://dolbylabs.co/Batman and https://dolbylabs.co/BatmanReturns.

Tim Burton’s Batman took on a darker tone compared to the campy show in the ’60s starring Adam West and Burt Ward. The Joker was played by Jack Nicholson, and he was an evil and maniacal villain who gave me nightmares for that scene where he turned an enemy into a crispy corpse. Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman was simply to die for, and Danny DeVito as The Penguin was grotesque yet engaging.

With the films in Dolby Vision, expect to experience deeper blacks, sharper contrast, and more vivid colors. As for the immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, I can only imagine how the Batwing and Batmobile will sound with Danny Elfman’s score playing in the background.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity,

beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” said filmmaker Tim Burton in a statement. “Dolby Atmos

and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”