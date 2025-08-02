Battlefield 6 Open Beta Coming This August for Two Weekends

This week, EA and Battlefield Studios announced Battlefield 6 by releasing a multiplayer gameplay trailer. The game will launch on October 10 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For those wanting to get a taste of the game earlier, the open beta will be available in the next two weekends.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta will be available from August 9 to 10 and from August 14 to 17.

The previous games, Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, took players to the past and future. With Battlefield 6, it’s taking players two years in the future, in the year 2027. There will be new and returning multiplayer modes and a new single-player campaign.

New features include the Kinesthetic Combat System, which updates the movement and gunplay. Examples include mounting weapons on walls to reduce recoil and Drag and Revive, where players can pull teammates to safety to bring them back to life.

About Battlefield 6

Synopsis: The year is 2027. The world is on the edge of chaos. After a high-profile assassination shocks the world, major European countries have left NATO, while the US and its allies grapple with the fallout. A massive private military corporation unafraid to cross lines, with deep pockets and the latest tech, looks to fill the power vacuum. This army is PAX ARMATA. What’s left of NATO is in tatters, wounded and battered. This is the world of Battlefield 6.