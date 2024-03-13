Here’s the First Look at ‘Them: The Scare’ from Prime Video

Them: The Scare is the second installment of the horror anthology series from Prime Video. All eight episodes will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, April 25, 2024. This week, Prime Video unveiled the first-look images, giving us a sense of dread and terror set in 1991’s Los Angeles.

'Them' will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). #themthescare pic.twitter.com/77zULAUvRf — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) March 13, 2024

Synopsis: THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

“With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” says creator, executive producer and showrunner Little Marvin. “This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.”

The series cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as “Detective Dawn Reeve,” Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as “Athena,” Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as “Edmund Gaines.” Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.