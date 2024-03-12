Here Are the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 Showtimes, Locations, and Comedians

Fans of comedy are in for a treat because Netflix Is a Joke is coming to Los Angeles in May 2024. From May 2 – May 12, the star-studded lineup includes Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Ali Wong, Ronny Chieng, Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, and more at locations like the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, and more. That’s 11 days of comedy with over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches and more and taking place at over 35 Los Angeles locations.
Netflix Is a Joke will Outside Joke, a hub for the festival featuring late-night live stand-up, cast games shows, lawn games, and more.
Here are just some of the comedians and talent who will be performing: Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuko, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Rachel Bloom, Ralph Barbosa, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, and Will Smith (the Dodger).
Netflix Is a Joke Fest tickets are available at https://www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com/.
Check out the list of festival highlights below:
HOLLYWOOD BOWL – 8 nights
- Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco: Live at the Hollywood Bowl: A once-in-a-lifetime lineup – Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco together in one MEGA powerhouse show of stand-up comedy not to be missed.
- Bill Burr
- John Mulaney
- Seth Rogen Smokes The Bowl: A BIG night of comedy, music, special guests, and fireworks! Supporting Seth and Lauren Rogen’s Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity For Charity.
- Matt Rife
- Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau: Live at The Hollywood Bowl: A lineup you have to see to believe — Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau together for one night of star-studded stand-up comedy.
- Kevin Hart
- Trevor Noah
THE FORUM
- G.R.O.A.T. – The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (recorded for Netflix): Seven-time world champion and modern-day legend tackles the biggest challenge of his career. Watch as Tom Brady gets his cleats held to the fire by the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, alongside famous friends & frenemies in an unforgettable night as they try to take down the GOAT.
- Tom Segura
- Bert Kreischer
HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM
- Chris Rock’s Table Reads: Join comedy icon Chris Rock as he hosts table reads of his favorite films featuring an all-star lineup of talent.
- Dodgers Comedy Night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Presented by All-Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith: Will Smith, catcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is bringing together comedians, teammates, and fans for a night of standup comedy and giveaways. Proceeds will go to Catching Hope, Will and Cara Smith’s foundation, working to help at-risk low-income youths in transition with critical skills needed for leadership, self-advocacy, and self-sufficiency.
- Mike Epps
THE GREEK THEATRE
- Big Mouth Live at The Greek: Come out on a school night to see Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and more of the Emmy Award-winning cast of Big Mouth at The Greek. Hormones will fill the air for an evening of comedy, music, and stories about the most gloriously awkward time of life.
- Jon Stewart and Friends: Join Jon Stewart and friends for a night of stand-up under the stars at the Greek Theatre.
- Shane Gillis
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Live!: An evening with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of “I Think You Should Leave”
THE WILTERN
- Ali Wong Live (four shows over three nights, shows on 5/4 will be recorded for Netflix): Award winning creator, director, actor, comedian and star of the critically acclaimed series Beef moves into the Wiltern for a limited run of shows you do not want to miss! Catch Ali’s latest hour of stand-up to be filmed for her next comedy special, right here right now.
- Sheng Wang
THE DOLBY
- Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour
- Ronny Chieng Live
- Daniel Tosh Live
THE MONTALBAN
- Gods of Comedy with David Letterman: Watch as this legendary late night host sits down with comedy titans for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation for three nights. Be in the room where funny meets insight in a revealing conversation that only Letterman can bring us.
- Mark Normand
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Heather McMahan
- Dane Cook
- Rachel Bloom
- Katherine Ryan
YOUTUBE THEATER
- Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour (recorded for Netflix)
- Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay & Vanessa Gonzalez: 3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez.
- Kill Tony
THE ORPHEUM THEATRE
- Brett Goldstein (multiple shows)
- Celeste Barber
- Vir Das
- Kountry Wayne
THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL
- Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances…Some of Whom They’ve Never Met: Hannah is back at the Theatre At The Ace Hotel to present a hand-picked lineup of some of the funniest and queerest comedians any Thursday has ever seen.
- Ralph Barbosa
- Tom Papa
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Patton Oswalt
- Mike Birbiglia
- Jimmy Carr
- Marlon Wayans
- Phil Rosenthal
- Hannah Berner
- Anthony Jeselnik
- Demetri Martin
THE AVALON
- Mae Martin and Brett Goldstein Make Love to One Another Live on Stage
- Felipe Esparza
LARGO
- How Did This Get Made
PANTAGES
- Leanne Morgan
WILSHIRE EBELL
- Laura Ramoso
- Ryan Hamilton
PALACE THEATRE
- Jared Freid
- Nate Jackson
THE BELASCO
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Sibling Rivalry Podcast
- Earthquake
TROUBADOUR
- Joel Kim Booster
- Lowkey Comedy
- Craig Robinson
- Nicole Byer
- Paul Virzi
- Moshe Kasher
THE REGENT THEATER
- Catherine Cohen
- Mo Gilligan
- JR De Guzman
- Luenell
BOURBON ROOM
- Chris Redd
- Jessimae Peluso
- Donnell Rawlings
- Sabrina Wu
DYNASTY TYPEWRITER
- Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink
- Are You Still Listening?
- Naomi Ekperigin
- Joe Mande
THE ELYSIAN THEATER
- Nori Reed
- Natalie Palamides
- Guy Branum
- Nico Carney
MASONIC LODGE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER
- Beth Stelling
- Christina P.
- Jeff Ross
- The Endless Honeymoon Podcast
Other venues are joining the festival with more announcements to be made:
THE EGYPTIAN
HOTEL CAFE
WESTSIDE COMEDY THEATER
LAUGH FACTORY
HOLLYWOOD IMPROV
THE COMEDY STORE
MIRACLE THEATER
“Talent and schedule subject to change”.