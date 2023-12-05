Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Is Here

Rockstar Games originally planned to release the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer on December 5 at 6 a.m. PST. However, a leak resulted in the video game company releasing the trailer early. With the trailer showing off awe-inspiring graphics and the world of Vice City, the internet is buzzing with excitement.

The game officially gives us our first look at the two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason. However, it’s the dynamic world of Vice City that gets the limelight with the dense population, beautiful lighting, and gorgeous hair of the women featured in the trailer.

The press release for Grand Theft Auto VI mentions it’ll be coming in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The PC isn’t mentioned, and one could take this as Rockstar Games releasing the PC version at a later date.