Get Ready for the Spooky Season with Pop! Yourself Halloween Costumes and Accessories

Funko’s Pop! Yourself is a line that allows fans to become their very own Funko Pop! figure. The pop-culture brand is ready for the haunted season with new Halloween-themed outfits and accessories. These include witch and vampire outfits and accessories such as a candelabra, cauldron, crystal ball and more.

The Halloween assortment is now available for a limited time and while supplies last.

Check out the list of costumes and accessories below:

New Bodies/Costumes:

Body- FM NSK- Witch

Body- ML NSK- Vampire

New Accessories:

Bat

Candelabra

Cauldron

Chalice

Crystal Ball

Spellbook

Witch Hat

Funko Pop! Yourself Has Been Growing

Funko’s Pop! Yourself debuted last year, allowing collectors and fans to create their very own Pop! figure. Below you can see my Pop! Yourself figure I made last year. The assortments I chose reflect the things I love.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, guests had the chance to turn themselves into Deadpool and Wolverine which coincided with the theatrical release of the Marvel Studios film. I was able to turn myself into the Marvel characters complete a sword, Wolverine’s cowl, and more with Dogpool by my side.

I’m looking forward to seeing what else is in store for the Funko Pop! Yourself line.