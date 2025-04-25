Displate Has a Really Cool Arcane Metal Poster Featuring Jinx and Vi

Displate specializes in metal posters from fandoms such as Star Wars, Marvel, Stranger Things, DC Comics, Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Ball Z, and more. One of my favorite series of all time is Arcane, and it’s another point for video game adaptations. Of course, when I saw that Displate has an Arcane section, I just had to check it out.

The one that caught my eye is Crossing the Bridge, which features Jinx walking across the Piltover bridge with a silhouette of Vi and her gauntlets. The contrasts between the shadows of the bridge and the red of the background make it pop. There’s a lot of symbolism, including the duality of Jinx and Vi, the importance of the bridge, and the style that captures Riot Games’ animated series.

This metal poster comes in sizes M, L and XL. You can get this in Matte, Gloss and Textra.

Textra is a very special finish that uses selective matt & gloss finishes and 3D-enhanced print where you can feel the details and outlines, making the poster stand out even more.

Arcane’s Crossing the Bridge Metal Poster is available from Displate.

About Arcane

From Riot Games, ARCANE returns this November on Netflix. The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. The Animation Studio is Fortiche Production. Voices include Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Annie Award winner Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed) among others to be announced. Fortiche directed and produced the animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

Season One of ARCANE solidified Netflix’s position as a leader in adapting game franchises into animated cultural phenomena. Globally praised as one of the Best TV Shows of 2021, the adult animated series also earned four PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS (2022) including Outstanding Animated Program – the first streaming series to win Outstanding Animated Program. The series swept the 2022 Annie Awards with wins in Nine categories including Best TV/Media, Best Writing, Best Voice Acting (Ella Purnell), Best Direction, Best Production Design, Best Character Animation, Best Storyboarding, Best Character Design and Best FX. The series was also recognized by the gaming community winning Best Adaptation at The Game Awards (2022). In addition, the Arcane album was nominated for a 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Soundtrack.

Creators: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Executive Producers: Christian Linke, Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck