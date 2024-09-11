Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light: Seoul Coming to PC This Week

Land of the Morning Light: Seoul is the new expansion for Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert, which is coming to PC and Steam on Thursday, September 12th. It’s the sequel to Land of the Morning Light Part 1 and offers new stories, gameplay, and adventures set in medieval Seoul, Korea. New videos were released by South Korean developer and publisher Pearl Abyss featuring new regions, bosses, mythology behind the Land of the Morning Light, and more.

The latest video explores Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The previous video featured the characters of Seoul and an update on the new region.

Stay tuned for more video releases. Here’s the schedule below:

Land of the Morning Light: Seoul Official Boss Combat Trailer: Thursday, September 12

Hwanghae & Donghae Province Preview: Saturday, September 14

Boss Battle Trailer – Party Raid: Sunday, September 15

Sovereign Weapon Deep Dive: Monday, September 16

Gyeongbokgung Palace in Black Desert: Tuesday, September 17

Black Desert x Korean National Gugak Center (Donghae Province BGM): Wednesday, September 18

Black Desert x Korean National Gugak Center (City of Virtue BGM): Wednesday, September 18

The schedule is subject to change.