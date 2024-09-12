You Can Visit the Pac-Man Arcade, Level Up, in Los Angeles

If you’re a Pac-Man fan in the Los Angeles area, there is a venue that is filled with all sorts of Pac-Man goodies. Level Up by Bandai Namco is the new arcade and events destination for Pac-Man fans, featuring different Pac-Man arcades and amusement games.

Level Up opened up earlier this year and is located at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on the second level of the Fields LA Food Hall. In addition to the Pac-Man-themed arcade and amusement games, there are soccer-themed games and Gashapon collectible toy machines.

Level Up by Bandai Namco. Photo by Nerd Reactor.

Here is the list of games available at Level Up by Bandai Namco:

Pac-Man Battle Royale Championship

Pac-Man Slider

Pac-Man Roller

Pac-Man Power Pellets

Pac-Man Pixel Bash

World Football Pro

Superkixx Pro

Full-service bar at Level Up. Photo by Nerd Reactor.

There’s also the full-service bar with specialty cocktails.

You can bring food up to the arcade from The Fields LA Food Hall if you’re hungry.

The venue is available to all ages and includes free and pay-to-play games. It opens two hours before the start of matches for the Los Angeles Football Club, BMO Stadium concerts and other Exposition Park-related events.

Gashapon Room

Gashapon Room at Level Up. Photo by Nerd Reactor.

The space has a huge room for Gashapon, which is Bandai’s capsule toy brand that is sold through vending machines. It’s a mystery which toy you’ll get, but by turning the vending machine handle, you’ll get to find out which toy you get when the capsule lands on the tray.

The toys range from anime figurines and food miniatures to realistic animal replicas and stationeries. Since I was a Metal Gear fan, I had to try to get Solid Snake. I was able to get him after a few tries.

FYI: Gashapon is formed by two Japanese onomatopoeias. “Gasha” is the sound for turning the vending machine handle and “Pon is the sound of the capsule landing in the tray.

Level Up by Bandai Namco is located on the second level of The Fields LA at BMO Stadium (3939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037). It’s located inside Exposition Park, home to the LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and California Science Center.