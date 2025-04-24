How Hurry Up Tomorrow Follows a Musical Legacy of Sound and Vision

Something different happens when a musician doesn’t just star in a movie but helps shape its entire sound and story. The emotion feels deeper. The scenes linger longer. It’s not just a soundtrack — it’s an extension of their brain. That’s why Hurry Up Tomorrow, the upcoming film from Trey Edward Shults starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega, is already buzzing with potential. With The Weeknd co-writing, co-producing, and helping guide the music, it’s more than just a role — it’s a creative collaboration that could blur the line between film and concept album.

Six other films achieved the same feat: the artist shaped the sound and vision.

1. Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)

Artist: The Weeknd

The Weeknd isn’t just acting here — he’s co-writing and co-producing the film and its sonic world. From the early glimpses, this won’t be a traditional musical or a concert film but something darker, moodier, and more experimental. Think less “pop star vehicle” and more “audio-visual fever dream.” There’s a sense that Hurry Up Tomorrow will live in the same space as one of his albums — stylish, emotionally disorienting, and dripping in atmosphere.

What’s even more compelling is where it lands in his larger creative arc. If After Hours was about death, and Dawn FM was purgatory, Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final chapter in that trilogy — a descent into hell before reaching heaven. It tracks with what fans have speculated: this isn’t just another album cycle, but the potential death of “The Weeknd” as a persona and the rebirth of Abel Tesfaye as an artist. If true, this film may be the closing act of a long, symbolic transformation simultaneously playing out across music, cinema, and identity.

2. Purple Rain (1984)

Artist: Prince

The gold standard. Prince didn’t just make a movie — he made a cinematic extension of his stage persona. Purple Rain is raw, romantic, and theatrical in the best way, with songs that don’t just complement the scenes — they define them. “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy” aren’t there to fill space; they are emotional explosions.

What makes Purple Rain so timeless is how personal it feels. The film loosely mirrors Prince’s struggles with fame, family, and artistry, giving viewers a rare glimpse at the chaos and vulnerability beneath the glam. It’s messy, stylish, and iconic. And it showed the world that a musician’s creative vision didn’t have to end at the studio—it could also extend to the big screen.

3. Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (2003)

Artists: Daft Punk

Daft Punk turned their Discovery album into a full-blown animated space opera—no dialogue, no voiceover, just vibes and visuals. Interstella 5555 is a love letter to retro anime and sci-fi aesthetics. Still, it’s also a brilliant case of storytelling through rhythm and mood. The songs dictate every emotional turn, and the visuals are meticulously crafted to sync with the beats.

The Weeknd has openly cited Daft Punk as a significant influence on his music, particularly their ability to tell stories through sound. In an interview, he expressed, “Those guys are one of the reasons I make music, so I can’t even compare them to other people…”.

If Hurry Up Tomorrow aims to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling, Interstella 5555 is its spiritual cousin — a testament to how music and visuals can intertwine to create a compelling narrative without a single word spoken.

4. 8 Mile (2002)

Artist: Eminem

8 Mile captured something rare: an artist telling a version of their own story while crafting its sound and emotional intensity. Eminem’s involvement wasn’t limited to his acting — his music (especially the now-iconic “Lose Yourself”) elevated the entire experience.

What sets 8 Mile apart is how stripped down it is. It doesn’t glamorize the come-up — it shows the fear, the doubt, the grind. And because Eminem helped shape it, the details feel real: the basement rehearsals, the cracked voices, the dead-end jobs. It’s a film about finding your voice when no one’s listening — a sentiment that echoes through every beat of the soundtrack.

5. Moonwalker (1988)

Artist: Michael Jackson

This cult favorite is a wild ride — part narrative and part music video anthology wrapped in Michael Jackson’s signature blend of spectacle and surrealism. There’s no mistaking who’s in charge of the vibe here. From the iconic “Smooth Criminal” sequence to the trippy visuals of “Leave Me Alone,” Moonwalker is a flex of creative control and visual imagination.

It’s more collage than traditional movies, which makes it so memorable. Moonwalker plays like an open invitation into MJ’s brain: whimsical, haunted, dreamlike, and deeply obsessed with the intersection of sound and performance. The film wasn’t designed to win awards but to leave a lasting impression. And decades later, it still does.

6. The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Artists: The Beatles

Long before cinematic universes or musician-led dramas, A Hard Day’s Night captured lightning in a bottle. It’s part mockumentary, part musical, part backstage comedy — and it worked because The Beatles were in complete control of their charm and sound. The film helped shape how the public saw them: funny, offbeat, and chaotic.

Every song in the film serves as a break from the action and a continuation of the band’s emotional state. It blurs the line between performance and persona, making throwaway moments effortlessly iconic. And it laid the groundwork for what a music-driven film could be — not just a promo tool, but a genuine piece of pop culture.

What makes a film like Hurry Up Tomorrow feel exciting isn’t just the visuals or cool trailer music. It’s knowing that the artist helped shape the creative DNA of the project. The mood, the pacing, the rhythm — it’s all connected.

Because when the artist is behind the music and the movie, it doesn’t just sound good. It feels different.

Tickets for Hurry Up Tomorrow are now on sale!