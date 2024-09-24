Genshin Impact Collabs with McDonald’s for a Tasty and Rewarding Event

American Genshin Impact players probably consumed more McDonald’s than usual this past week with the new exciting collaboration between the open-world action RPG and the most popular fast-food restaurant in the world. A collab that’s not limited to Asia? Of course, we have to check it out!

The Genshin Impact Baked Apple Pie and Deluxe McCrispy Meal are only available via the McDonald’s app (U.S. only) until Sept. 29, 2024, so be sure to get it in time to receive the exclusive in-game rewards.

I purchased the Deluxe Meal, and thankfully, it came with the Apple Pie with proper Genshin Impact branding. If your pie came in a plain box, you can ask a McDonald’s staff member to find the right packaging.

Twenty-four hours later, I received an email with two codes to redeem in-game for the coveted “Wings of Delicacies” Wind Glider (which are basically Lyney wings and from previous Genshin x KFC collabs in China). The codes came with other goodies, too, but I only cared about the Wind Glider, the Name Card, and the 40 Primogems.

Travelers have experienced issues with delayed redemption codes, though, so if you’re one of the affected, view their Facebook post on how they’re addressing it.

Genshin x McDonald’s LAN Party in Los Angeles, CA

Beido temporarily traded her pirate ship for a red open-top vintage Mustang to stop by McDonald’s with Kazuha to get some tasty apple pie and savory foods. Lucky Travelers in Los Angeles got to meet them in person!

The two-day offsite event was held at SV Studios and was open to the public, with easy reservations made through OpenTable. Nerd Reactor attended and stepped into the world of Inazuma, complete with a Statue of the Seven.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

You’re greeted with a piping hot Baked Apple Pie and a sweet McD x Genshin tote bag filled with swag.

Next, meet Beido and Kazuha, each in their respective in-game outfits and the promotional McDonald “streetwear” outfit. HoYoverse, when are we getting these streetwear skins in-game?

Cosplayers @__nonoli and @kusa_cos_ at Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Cosplayers @tama_kong and @ataitokong at Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

With an actual McDonald’s so close to the event location, Travelers received unlimited chicken nuggets, french fries, and apple pie meals with Sprite to fuel their adventures.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Since it was a LAN party, they even created an “Apple Pie Warmer” prototype that uses the excess heat generated from Genshin PC gaming to keep a Baked Apple pie fresh and warm. Too extra? Yes. Silly fun idea? Also, yes.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Gaming stations were set up so Travelers could experience “whaled” accounts of a full C6 R5 roster. As a 3-year player, I didn’t even reach “dolphin” status, so seeing what a gacha whale account could look like was fun.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tuonto also got some screen time on the big screen, where he attempted to C2 the new character Kinich.

After losing to a Dehya (we all felt the pain), he took out a credit card to replenish his Primos so he could pull again and score. After successfully getting the pixel boi twice, Tuonto did a Spiral Abyss showcase to a live crowd with his *cough* C6 Chlorinde.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Nerd Reactor had a great time at the Genshin x McDonald’s LAN party and is excited to see more Hoyoverse collaborations with brands and off-site events outside of conventions.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Here’s what we got in the swag bag, but we noticed other Travelers received some other products, like keychains and different post cards.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

McD x Genshin tote bag with the 7 elements

McD x Genshin lanyard

Teyvat license plate mousepad

Kachina badge button

Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina PVC photo card

Greetings from Teyvat postcard

Sprite blue-block glasses

McD x Genshin name card designed notebook

Look for the Genshin Impact meal and dessert in your McDonald’s app (U.S. only) until Sept. 29, 2024, to get exclusive in-game rewards. Genshin Impact can be played on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, PlayStation 4/5, and Windows. Playability on Xbox Series X/S is coming in November 2024.