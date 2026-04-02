James Marsden and Olivia Munn Talk Season 2 Shakeups in Your Friends & Neighbors

There’s nothing like a giant wrench to thwart your plans of stealing from your neighbors, and Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 is doing just that with Jon Hamm’s Andrew Cooper. Having lost almost everything in the first season, Coop, at the start of this season, has his life almost back to normal. That is, until mysterious new neighbor Owen Ashe (James Marsden) enters the picture.

“He’s this larger-than-life, big ball of energy who comes in and shakes things up,” Marsden tells Nerd Reactor. “But I was excited to work with Olivia because we’ve known each other for a long time. Both went to the same high school in Oklahoma, and we’ve never actually worked together. So that was exciting.

Jon and I have been in a fantasy football league together for a long time. And so I’ve known, I’ve just known him through the business. And so it was like, get to work with people that you know are your pals. So yeah, first day shooting was like, this is gonna be fun. We have a good time with this. And the character for me really allowed me to go there.”

Olivia Munn portrays Samantha Levitt, who tried to frame Cooper in the first season. Life has been hell for her at the start of the season, as she is shunned by her former friends and neighbors, except for Ashe.

“It was really interesting to play someone who was feeling so many conflicting feelings at once,” Munn said. “Not one of them was bigger than the other one. Like she was feeling shame and regret. And she was feeling like she was also justified and feeling like everyone was treating her unfairly. And that a lot of them are hypocrites and they have all done something wrong in their lives. She’s feeling all of those things at once and is determined to make her way back into this social group.

“And then having to feel that embarrassment and sadness and exclusion when none of them can even stomach looking in my direction. And so it was really fun to go from someone who was in such control, even if her life was imploding and she wasn’t always getting what she wanted. She was in control, and she had a game plan. And this time around, she’s got to go with other people’s game plans and be able to be flexible, adjust, and change for the different opportunities that are coming her way.”

About Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2

In season two, Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

Emmy Award-nominee James Marsden joins the cast, alongside returning stars Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Your Friends & Neighbors” is created by bestselling author Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer for Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.