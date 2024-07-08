FX Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with The Bear Pop-Up Restaurant and More

Hulu recently released all episodes of The Bear Season 3 in late June, and it has reached the top of the charts. The series gained the number one spot for the week of June 27 – July 03, according to Reelgood. For fans wanting to experience the hectic restaurant world in real life, they can see and taste it firsthand when FX heads to San Diego, CA, later this month.

That’s right, The Bear is getting a pop-up restaurant during San Diego Comic-Con where fans will get to walk inside the interior of the Bear restaurant.

FX is returning to San Diego Comic-Con to bring immersive experiences, merchandise, and photo opportunities from their latest and greatest shows including The Bear, American Horror Story, Grotesquerie, It’s Always Sunny, and What We Do In the Shadows.

Located South of the San Diego Convention Center on the Hilton Bayfront lawn, fans can stop by to experience the following:

The Bear Restaurant Pop-Up: Step into the interior of The Bear restaurant, where fans will be served up a daily chef’s special featuring exclusive merch (while supplies last).

Fearless Hellevator: Take a ride through twelve spine-chilling moments from the American Horror Story universe and get a glimpse into the world of Grotesquerie, the new Ryan Murphy horror series premiering this fall.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Paddy’s Pub: Pose for photos outside The Gang’s beloved Irish bar.

What We Do in the Shadows, Vampire Residence: Visit the vampire’s Staten Island mansion for a spooky photo op complete with props from the series.

Activation hours are:

Thursday, July 25 – 11am-6pm

Friday, July 26 – 10am-6pm

Saturday, July 27 – 10am-6pm

Sunday, July 28 – 11am-4pm

It’s open to the public, and admission is free. Must be 18+ to enter.

Featured image courtesy of FX.