‘Dan Da Dan’ Is Science Saru’s Most Exciting Anime Project in Recent Years

Anime finally seems to have its own (much wackier) X-Files!

On the third evening of Anime Expo 2024, long lines formed both inside and outside of the JW Marriott. Anime fans excitedly waited to get their chance to participate in the highly anticipated world premiere of the Dan Da Dan series from the renowned animation studio Science Saru. Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu titled “Dandadan,” the series is about a girl named Momo Ayase who believes in ghosts but not aliens and a boy she calls “Okurun” who believes in aliens but not ghosts until a fateful day proves otherwise for both of them.

Director Fuga Yamashiro, producers Kohei Sakita and Hiroshi Kamei, and voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer) and Shion Wakayama (Zom 100) were in person to talk about their experiences in making the anime series.

Yamashiro led the audience through the process of animating a pivotal action scene from the storyboard process to its final version. The artistry and hard work that was required to craft such a dynamic, colorful sequence was incredible to behold. Being that it was his first time in the United States, Yamashiro was incredibly encouraged by the audience’s very loud but very positive responses.

After some additional thoughts from the voice actors and producers, the screening of Episode 1 commenced. Without providing spoilers, I will say that it contained much of the studio’s signature fluid and wildly eccentric mash-up of styles that have defined past works. This includes “The Night is Short, Walk on Girl” and “Star Wars: Visions (Akakiri & T0-B1).” But more notably, the episode also contained subject material that felt more hilariously risque than those past efforts.

Momo and Okurun’s Personalities

The wildly supernatural narrative of the story, as well as the clashing, distinctive personalities of Momo and “Okurun” will, without a doubt, keep viewers engaged in future adventures to follow. Momo is strong-willed and not someone who wishes to conform to social or familial traditions. “Okurun,” while being meek and incredibly nerdy, is someone who can be expected to do the right thing no matter what the situation is. The characters seem to be magnetic to Yokai and aliens… and possibly to each other but were completely fun to follow.

Dan Da Dan Feels Like It Will Be an Inevitable Anime Hit

Judging by the raucous laughter of the entertained audience around me, Dan Da Dan strongly feels like it will be an inevitable anime hit. That is if the succeeding episodes follow in Episode 1’s quality. Not only is the animation from Science Saru dynamic yet thoughtful, but it was easy to feel that the people who made the series had a lot of enjoyment crafting the series frame by frame. It also feels uniquely weird enough to distinguish itself from other anime series by not having a similar set of rules. We are all along for the ride to discover whether other adventures will reveal more.

As a long-time follower of Science Saru, I have to say Dan Da Dan is the most exciting project they’ve embarked on in recent years. This an an anime series that I’m looking forward to continuing when the first three episodes are released in North American theaters.

Dan Da Dan will be in theaters as Dan Da Dan: First Encounter on September 14, 2024. The rest of the series will be released on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu sometime this October.