Funko’s Halloween Collectibles Include KPop Demon Hunters, Beetlejuice and More

The Halloween season is here, and Funko is celebrating the spooky event with a collection of Pop! vinyl figures featuring horror icons, fan-favorite animated characters and franchises. The newest collectibles include the Pop! Mystery KPop Demon Hunters figures, animated Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, and a The Nightmare Before Christmas 4-Pack featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Mayor, and Zero. Check out the images of the figures below, including my figure reveal of the Kpop Demon Hunters mystery Pop!

Pop! Mystery Kpop Demon Hunters

What I’ve been looking forward to the most is Pop! Mystery KPop Demon Hunters, which are Funko’s version of blind boxes. The mystery figures includes one of the Saja Boys in demon form or the crying demon. There’s also a mystery Chase figure. Since my favorite character is Jinu from the Saja Boys, I was excited to find out that I got demon Jinu, which includes his collectible card.

Demon Jinu dons his dark version of the traditional Korean attire, as seen during the “Your Idol” scene in the film. His skin is purple and has the demon markings.

Each Pop! Mystery KPop Demon Hunters has an MSRP of $14.99.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is a popular franchise that started with the Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton. It spawned an animated series that showed a lighter side of Beetlejuice. Funko has released the animated versions of Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz. The Beetlejuice Pop! figures have an MSRP of $14.99 each.

The figures capture the animated aesthetic including the outfits and color palette.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

One of the classic spooky films of all time is The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Funko has the Pop! available. The Nightmare Before Christmas 4-Pack. MSRP is $44.99, and it includes Sally, Mayor, Jack Skellington, and Zero.

The Jack figure has him standing next to a tombstone, Zero is biting on a candy cane, Mayor is happy with his megaphone, and Sally is ready to gather an assortment of odd items.

Funko has many other Halloween goodies, including their sister brands, which you can visit at Funko.com, Loungefly.com, and MondoShop.com.