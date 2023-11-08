First Look at The Boys Season Four Teaser Art, Plus 2024 Release

The world of The Boys continued with Gen V, the spinoff series with the first season ending with the appearance of a certain special hero from The Seven. It’s time to get hyped for the next season of The Boys, and today, Prime Video has released the first-look teaser art featuring Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander. The former looks upset while the latter is confident with confetti all around him.

Below, we see Billy Butcher in the aftermath of an event. Probably troubled about the growing popularity of Homelander.

Homelander is seizing the moment with what looks like a grand celebration. This will prove tough for The Boys.

The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television and will premiere in 2024.

About The Boys

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.