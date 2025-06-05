Hitman Dev’s 007 First Light Gets Trailer and Reveals a Young James Bond

The next adventure for 007 is not going to be on the big screen, but on gaming consoles and computers. IO Interactive is the developing studio hoping to bring the franchise back to the gaming forefront. After a quarter century of success with the Hitman games, they are now handed a legendary franchise which has seen over 70 years of success. Knowing this, we are eagerly awaiting more details about this game starring the world’s most famous spy.

Today at PlayStation’s Summer 2025 State of Play, we not only got a release window for the game but also a trailer that includes both cinematic and gameplay. Utilizing the Glacier engine, the game looks gorgeous, and the early look gives the game a truly cinematic feel and one that remains true to the Bond aesthetic.

Titled 007 First Light, the game follows a 26-year-old Bond played by Patrick Gibson (Dexter Original Sin, Shadow and Bone). He’s described as “a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency’s rigorous training program for the once revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section.”

The trailer goes through different training and entry activities, including a lie detector test. The character model they used gave me Tom Holland, when he played Nathan Drake, vibes, which completely works with the story they are trying to tell. And do not worry, traditionalists, events like how his parents died are kept to the canon we know and love.

Not only do we get to see James Bond, but many of our favorite side characters show up as well. From Moneypenny to Q, and of course M all make their appearances. It was a delight to see that Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Snatch, Colombiana) has a prominent role in the game. We do not know who he plays, but based on the trailer, his character, Greenway, seems as if he is M’s second in command. It would be fun if he is Bond’s direct superior. At one point he and Bond are hanging upside down tied up.

Credit: IO Interctive

For those excited to relive the old Goldeneye days, it looks like you will have to wait. First Light will be a third-person, single-player experience. The game looks to handle much like other games in the genre like Splinter Cell, Uncharted and of course Hitman.

The trailer showed all the regular Bond tropes. Fast car, fist fights, and of course flirting. There are also lots of explosions and gunfights. We also were treated to look at someone who could the villain. They were wearing a Julius Caesar bronze mask and had henchmen around them. Since we are getting a young Bond, this game could set us up for future 007 escapades from the developer.

Credit: IO Interactive

IO Interactive looks right at home with the 007 franchise. We will probably see more footage and details on the game during the IO Interactive Showcase. Check out Nerd Reactor’s article announcing that showcase and keep coming back for more coverage on 007 First Light.

Releasing in 2026, the game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2.