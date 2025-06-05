Wacom Reveals New Wacom Cintiq Pen Displays: Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24 and Cintiq 24 Touch

Today, Wacom has announced the new generation of the Wacom Cintiq line: the Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24, and Cintiq 24 touch pen displays. Artists will experience the combination of the Pro Pen 3 technology, slimmer design, usability, and sharp displays.

The Wacom Pro Pen 3 is described as having responsive, precise pen strokes due to the enhanced sampling rate and pressure sensitivity. This would allow artists to have more fluid lines that resemble movements.

The Wacom Pro Pen 3 Wood Grip is an optional accessory that features a textured finish, which emulates a more organic feel. With other accessories, users can customize different types of grip thickness, weight balance, and button layout.

Wacom Cintiq 24. Courtesy of Wacom.

The display is available in sizes 16” (2560 x 1600 resolution) and 23.8” (2560 x 1440 resolution), with models that include Pen-only and a Pen & Touch (23.8″ only). By allowing the artist to draw right onto the display, it shortens the gap between the pen tip and the cursor. It features an anti-glare etched glass to reduce reflection from lights and the sun and to minimize eye fatigue.

Both models are more compact than the previous generation, with the Cintiq 24 measuring almost half the thickness of the previous 22″ model at 21mm. It also has a fanless design for quiet sessions and users can work on longer hours without worrying about overheating.

The back side of the Wacom Cintiq 24. Courtesy of Wacom.

To make the Cintiq 24 more customizable, there’s the adjustable stand that allows you to view it an different angles. The Cintiq 16 has fold-out legs and is compatible with the optional stand, which is sold separately. If you want to use third-party monitor arms, both models are VESA-compatible (75 x 75 mm).

As for the ports, they are on the back and support USB-C connection, with the 16″ model also supporting a single-cable setup with power delivery. HDMI and USB-A ports are other options for both models.

Creative software like the Clip Studio Paint EX and MASV are available with time-limited lincenses for both models.

“Creativity isn’t about limits—it’s about diving into the extraordinary,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President at Wacom. “The new Cintiq line is for creators who refuse to settle. It’s not just a tool—it’s the spark that turns ‘what if’ into ‘what’s next.’”

The new line of Wacom Cintiq pen displays will be available in Summer 2025. For more information, visit https://www.wacom.com/products/wacom-cintiq.