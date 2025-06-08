Play as Michelangelo in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

At this year’s Summer Game Fest, we got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Following the warmly received remasters of the first two games by Vicarious Visions, excitement for the franchise’s revival is at an all-time high. The baton has now passed to developer Iron Galaxy, tasked with remastering the next two iconic entries in the Tony Hawk series, and they were kind enough to let us check out the game.

As someone who plays THPS 1 & 2 regularly on the Steam Deck, it took me little to no time to get right into the action with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Despite being developed by a completely different team, I felt no major differences in the controls and the feel of the game’s skating gameplay. You can still pull off wild, gravity-defying tricks with all your favorite skaters. The game’s original rosters are all here, along with some of the newer faces like Nyjah Houston and Aori Nisjimura, who also appeared in THPS 1 & 2. And yes, Bam Margera is in the game.

Screenshot by Nerd Reactor

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater has a rich history of featuring unique unlockable characters. Past games included iconic crossover characters like Darth Maul, Spider-Man, and Gene Simmons. In the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 & 4 remake, the roster expands with some very exciting new additions. Michelangelo, the party-loving turtle from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is a new unlockable character in the game. Surprisingly, this is the first time a Ninja Turtle has appeared in a THPS game and Mikey comes with his set of special tricks unique to his character. Similarly, the Doom Slayer will also be available as a Digital Deluxe Edition exclusive, complete with two secret moves, unique outfits, and an Unmaykr Hoverboard skate deck.

All the original maps from both games return, fully remastered to preserve their iconic layouts and vibrant atmospheres. Levels like Airport, and Tokyo from THPS3, and Alcatraz, College, and London from THPS4, are back, each retaining their distinct challenge. Unique environmental interactions, such as riding the elephant in Zoo or grinding the ice cream truck in Suburbia, remain intact.

Screenshot by Nerd Reactor

Adding to the nostalgia, three brand-new maps have been added to the game. Movie Studio, Water Park, and Pinball, introduce fresh challenges, with dynamic elements like grinding through film sets, splashing through water slides, and racking up points in a vibrant pinball-themed arena. This remaster blends the best of the originals with exciting new content, delivering a must-play experience for skaters old and new.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the game. Playing through the levels brought back many fond memories and I can’t wait to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 when it releases on July 11th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. The demo will be available to play later today.