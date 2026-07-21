Evil Dead Burn Heads to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Evil Dead Burn was released in U.S. theaters on July 10th, continuing the tradition of the Evil Dead film series with gruesome gore, creative body mutilations and dark humor. The film follows a young woman who spends time with her in-laws after her husband’s passing. Now imagine having an awkward dinner with the in-laws, but this time, the Deadite is among them.

For those who want to experience the world of Evil Dead Burn in real life, Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is creating new haunted houses based on the sixth film in the franchise. The scares begin on September 3rd at Universal Studios Hollywood and August 28th at Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets are now on sale for Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

Check out the teaser below:

The original film was released in 1981 and spawned a series and other films, making it one of the most terrifying horror properties today. It catapulted Bruce Campbell’s career, who would star in many Evil Dead projects and appear in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

The Evil Dead Burn haunted houses will feature the Price family’s secluded vacation home in the woods, with the Deadites scaring guests throughout.

Merchandise for the film will be available at both parks and will include t-shirts, hats, acrylic figures, and more.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights will run from Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, November 1. Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights runs from Friday, August 28 through Sunday, November 1.

For ticket information, please visit http://www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.