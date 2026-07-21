Reed Shannon on Arcane’s Ekko and His New Movie, Splash City

Reed Shannon is known for voicing Ekko in Netflix and Riot Games’ Arcane, and fans of the actor can see him in his new movie, Splash City. Set in San Francisco, the film follows two brothers on two different paths and what happens when their worlds collide.

Check out the trailer below:

Shannon portrays Juju, who is struggling to survive in the mean streets of the Bay Area. He talks about the similarities between Ekko and Juju.

“Closer to the end of the movie, Juju figures out some things about what he wants,” Shannon tells Nerd Reactor. “I think at the beginning, he’s kind of just all over the place, and that is actually very similar to the arc that we built for Ekko. Ekko’s always been sure of his goal, even if the angle in which he went to get it includes fighting with Jinx time and time again and getting nowhere, all the way to deciding, ‘I’m gonna leave this place, this alternate universe where everything is perfect and exactly like I want, to go back home to I don’t know what, but to save the universe.’

“That’s exactly it. If you were responsible for it, for your actions, it’s important to know and be very sure of what you believe in and what you’re willing to put up with and what you’re willing to let go of for the sake of that truth that we all hold deep within us. I think that desire to lead and to do what feels right shows up in Ekko and Juju.”

About Splash City

Synopsis: In this gritty crime thriller, two brothers, Juju and Slim, struggle to survive the streets of San Francisco, where loyalty can turn into betrayal in an instant. While Slim sees basketball as his way out, Juju falls deeper into a life of smash-and-grab robberies under the control of a backstabbing crew leader. As tensions rise, the brothers must choose between fighting for a brighter future or succumbing to the violent legacy that threatens to consume them both.

The film is directed by Alex Ferrufino and Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (Berner) and written by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (Berner) & David Mansanalez.

The film stars Reed Shannon, TJ Atoms, Christopher A’mmanuel, and Hazel Green.

Splash City releases on July 20, with LA on July 21st.