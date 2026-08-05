Urban Death: Tour of Terror Ultra Returns to Los Angeles for Halloween 2026

Halloween is a little less than three months away, and haunted attractions in Southern California are already preparing for the 2026 season, including this weekend’s Midsummer Scream horror convention and the upcoming Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Probably considered the most disturbing LA event during the Halloween season is Urban Death, and this year should be no different. Urban Death: Tour of Terror Ultra is an immersive horror theater experience from Zombie Joe and Jane Wimer. Tickets are now on sale, debuting on October 9th and available on select nights until November 1st.

The event promises to be bigger and badder than ever, and if you have been to previous shows, it starts with a terrifying haunted maze that then takes you to a unique variety show with dark and twisted humor. Speaking of Midsummer Scream, Urban Death will have a sneak peek show on August 7-9.

DETAILS:

WHEN: October 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 & Nov 1

7:00p (Sat & Sunday only)

8:00p, 9:00p, 10:00p, 10:45p, 11:30p (Fri, Sat, & Sunday)

WHERE: 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA

TICKET LINK: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/zombiejoes/4552

PRICE : $24.00 ($28.00 at the door)

Urban Death: Tour of Terror Ultra is directed by Denise Devin and produced by Zombie Joe with performances at Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group.

The show is 17+ for dark humor and nudity. Wheelchair accessible.