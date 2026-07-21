Honkai: Star Rail Teams Up with UGREEN for Charging Accessories, Including Limited Collector’s Box

Honkai: Star Rail is a popular Hoyoverse gacha game set in space, and fans have the chance to show off their love of the game with the UGREEN collection of charging accessories. This collection follows the successful Genshin Impact collaboration.

The cream of the crop is the UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box, which is now available in the United States on Amazon, the UGREEN Official Store, and TikTok Shop. It contains the Yao Guang-themed collection, and when you open it up, there’s a pop-up effect.

The list of products include the following:

Now, if this does really well, we can hope to see a UGREEN and Zenless Zone Zero collaboration in the future.