Cast on Final Destination Bloodlines: ‘But Suddenly It’s family. It Makes It Harder to Just Cheer for Death’

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth film in the series that follows a group of family members who were never supposed to be alive. Death has a way with things, and it is slowly catching up to make sure the surviving family members are dead.

The film is not a reimagining of the Final Destination series, as it explores the past and present while having ties to the previous films. Tony Todd reprises his role William John Bludworth, a role that would mark his last role before his passing.

Death in the Family

Kaitlyn Santa Juana portrays Stefani Reyes, a college student with nightmares of a past accident before her time. She tries to inform her family of this knowledge, but it falls on deaf ears, leading to deaths of those related to her one by one.

“Reading the script – I read it as a fan the first time,” Juana tells Nerd Reactor. “Yeah, I mean, it was a page turner, of course.”

The bloodlines in Final Destination Bloodlines represent the family lineage, and the horror film follows two different but related families as they try to cheat death. Playing the role of Stefani’s mom, Darlene Capbell, is Rya Kihlstedt.

“It really deepens the movie,” Kihlstedt said about the family dynamic. “It gives it a really big heart, which is surprising. These movies are built on the idea of cheering for death, really. But all of the movies before have been strangers, work partners, maybe friends from school. But suddenly it’s family. It makes it harder to just cheer for death. I think the stakes are higher; the heart is bigger.”

“No, we never had to stop Ourselves.”

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and they had free reign in crafting a bloody and terrifying horror film.

“No, we never had to stop ourselves,” Lipovsky explained. “In fact, as fans of Final Destination, we just imagine that when you’re buying a ticket to see Final Destination, you want to see some crazy sh*t that you would have never seen in any other movie or TV show or anything. You’re expecting the next level of creative deaths and gore and things like that. And we just tried to think of crazy things that people had never seen before. And at no point did we ever have to dial that down. In fact, when we showed the movie to audiences initially, when we were editing, they wanted even more. And so we went back and shot even little sweeteners of little moments.”

About Final Destination Bloodlines

Synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother, Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

The film is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and the story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

It will be released in theaters and IMAX worldwide on May 16, 2025, and internationally on 14 May 2025.