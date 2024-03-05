Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub Is Available Today on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball fans were able to enjoy Dragon Ball Super with the original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, the premier anime streaming service. Today, it was announced that Dragon Ball Super’s English dub will be available on the streaming service starting today at 1:00 p.m. PST.

All of the English dub episodes will be available to stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, along with other regions afterward.

The English voice cast will have returning actors from the classic Dragon Ball series including Sean Schemmel as Goku and Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta. Other voice actors include Matthew Mercer as Hit and David Gray as Zamasu.

Additional Voice Cast and Actors:

Christopher Ayres as Frieza

Kyle Hebert as Gohan

Jason Douglas as Beerus

Monica Rial as Bulma

Sonny Strait as Krillin

Eric Vale as Future Trunks

Patrick Seitz as Jiren

Among many others

About Dragon Ball Super

Synopsis: After 18 years, we have the newest Dragon Ball story from creator Akira Toriyama.

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as…a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?