CASETiFY Recreates Iron Man Helmet as Miniature AirPods Case

CASETiFY has brought a lot of popular properties to its iPhone case designs including Jujutsu Kaisen, Evangelion, Spider-Man, Dragan Ball, the Powerpuff Girls, and more. On February 15th, the lifestyle brand brought Iron Man designs to its cases and accessories including recreating a miniature helmet that acts as a case for the AirPods. Other items include Iron Man accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, cardholder stands, power banks, wireless chargers, AirTag holders, ring holders, grip stands, charging docks, MacBook, and iPad.

The Iron Man Mask Collectible AirPods Case is a miniature replica of the Iron Man mask, featuring light-up eyes. It retails for $122.

Iron Man fans will get to show their support of the Marvel superhero with CASETiFY’s products including Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce, and Ultra Bounce Cases. These are built with protection and style in mind, referencing the tech hero from his mask and suit to the Arc Reactor and logo.

The products in the collection retail between $38 and $122.

The Iron Man CASETiFY collection is now available worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab, on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (via the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations.