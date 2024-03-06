Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets Renewed for Season 2 and 3 on Netflix

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has been at the top of the charts since its February 22nd premiere on Netflix, becoming the #1 English TV show with 41.1 million views in just the first 11 days. It was also #1 in 76 countries and in the top 10 in 92 countries. With these numbers, it’s no surprise that Netflix has officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second and third season.

The announcement of the second and third seasons will conclude Aang’s story and his adventures in the four nations: Water, Earth, Fire and Air.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a hit on social media, with TikTok’s #AvatarTheLastAirbender hashtag generating 1 billion global views during the first seven days of the series’ release.

More details about Season 2 and 3 will be revealed at a later date including episode counts.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The show is executive produced and written by showrunner Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) with Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi as executive producers and directors and Roseanne Liang (co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson as directors. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.

The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Ken Leung as Zhao, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Featured image courtesy of Netflix