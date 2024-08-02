Disney and Camp Team Up for The Little Mermaid x Camp Experience in Los Angeles

The Little Mermaid is a classic Disney animated film that has spawned a live-action remake starring Halle Bailey. The legacy of Ariel lives in with a new experience from Disney and Camp, a family entertainment company featuring immersive themed experiences, activities, and curated toys, gifts, apparel and more. Together, they have teamed up for the The Little Mermaid x Camp experience in Los Angeles.

The immersive and musical experience is now running until mid-November 2024 and features an hour of adventure in the world of The Little Mermaid including music performances and fun activities for families as they get to explore a sunken ship, visit Ariel’s grotto, go on a scavenger hunt, and more.

The experience is located at Camp’s West Coast Flagship location at Westfield Century City and features a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the 2023 film filled with music, puppetry, and magic. You can sing and dance with live musicians as they play your favorite songs from Disney’s The Little Mermaid including “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

In addition to exploring Ariel’s Trinket Grotto, The Little Mermaid x Camp Experience features a witchy magic show in Ursula’s Lair, King Triton’s Palace including the royal throne and slide, a sunken ship where you can climb and crawl, and more.

Once you and your family are done with adventuring, there’s the exclusive Disney The Little Mermaid x Camp co-branded apparel and accessories in the Beachside Market. The market also has fun games inside including Tic Tac Toe with starfishes and shells and a rotating board where you try to guide balls to the finish line. (It’s a tough game.)

For tickets, you can visit https://camp.com/disney-the-little-mermaid.

The Little Mermaid x Camp Experience is running from August 2 until November 11, 2024.

Featured image courtesy of Camp and Disney.