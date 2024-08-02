House of Sayuri (Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 Review)

Known for his classics like Noroi: The Curse and Sadako vs. Kayako, Koji Shiraishi returns to J-Horror to adapt the lesser-known manga Sayuri by Rensuke Oshikiri. Shiraishi’s House of Sayuri adaptation offers a unique twist on the haunted house subgenre. This film starts as a dark supernatural drama and shifts gears into an unapologetically humorous tale of revenge.

House of Sayuri is an enjoyable addition to Shiraishi’s portfolio, offering a frightening and funny viewing experience. The film looks to blend various genres, delivering entertainment appealing to fans of Shiraishi’s previous works and anyone intrigued by this unique combination.

Both horror and comedy share similarities, relying on the idea of build-up and release. However, successfully blending horror with comedy is a challenge, and House of Sayuri exemplifies this struggle. Although pitched as a horror-comedy, the film sometimes stumbles in merging wacky humor with the slow-burn Gothic style like Takashi Shimizu’s Ju-on films. This challenge shows how complex the genre is and how important it is to know when to add jokes and when to add scares.

House of Sayuri provides a unique yet uneven horror-comedy experience that remains enjoyable for genre fans.

At first, the movie keeps the horror simple. The audience hears strange noises and sees dark figures, which makes you worry. Then, the horror gets more intense. The family’s battle against the spirit results in gruesome and shocking scenes, showcasing unexpected and feverish moments. These intense scenes are balanced with creepy and silly setups.

The film then unfolds in two distinct halves. Initially, the story starts off traditionally by hinting that something is amiss within the house. As accidents escalate, the narrative transitions from a serious tone to a wackier style, especially when the family decides to combat the vengeful spirit. While horror-comedy can work when humor is organically mined from the narrative, House of Sayuri struggles to find this balance. For instance, the seemingly off-kilter Grandmother emerges as the sanest and most grounded character. While it can provide an intriguing twist on traditional horror tropes, the sudden comedic shifts from her can be jarring.

Overall, while House of Sayuri might not achieve a perfect horror-comedy balance, it offers an intriguing and entertaining ride. Shiraishi’s ability to combine traditional horror elements with playful twists makes this film a unique addition to the haunted house genre. For those willing to embrace its quirks, such as the unexpected humor in tense situations and the distinctive character dynamics, House of Sayuri provides a unique and satisfying viewing experience.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

