Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Win Big at DICE Awards 2025

The D.I.C.E. Awards, considered the Oscars of video game awards, was held on Thursday, February 13th at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the night’s big winners included Helldivers 2 with 4 awards, Balatro with 3, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with 3.
The biggest winner of the night was Astro Bot with 5 wins including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, as well as the prestigious Game Of The Year award.
Balatro, developed by single-developer LocalThunk, won for Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Mobile Game of the Year.
MachineGames won three awards for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle including Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Story and Adventure Game of the Year. Indiana Jones voice actor Troy Baker accepted the award for Outstanding Achievement in Character.
GameScience’s Black Myth: Wukong and Studio Zero’s Metaphor: Refantazio won for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year, respectively.
The D.I.C.E. Awards celebrates developers and studios with the most groundbreaking games of the year, with the organization’s 30,000 members of industry professionals determining the nominees and finalists.
The night also honored two industry leaders including Insomniac Games Founder and President Ted Price and Don James, Nintendo of America legend.
The event was hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Finny and Stella Chung, and it can be watched via IGN.
Here’s the full list of winners at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Black Myth: Wukong
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
HELLDIVERS 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
HELLDIVERS 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Astro Bot
Action Game of the Year
HELLDIVERS 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Family Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Fighting Game of the Year
TEKKEN 8
Racing Game of the Year
F1 24
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Metaphor: Refantazio
Sports Game of the Year
MLB The Show 24
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Balatro
Online Game of the Year
HELLDIVERS 2
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Starship Home
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Balatro
Mobile Game of the Year
Balatro
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Animal Well
Game of the Year
Astro Bot