Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Win Big at DICE Awards 2025

The D.I.C.E. Awards, considered the Oscars of video game awards, was held on Thursday, February 13th at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the night’s big winners included Helldivers 2 with 4 awards, Balatro with 3, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with 3.

The biggest winner of the night was Astro Bot with 5 wins including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, as well as the prestigious Game Of The Year award.

Balatro, developed by single-developer LocalThunk, won for Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Mobile Game of the Year.

MachineGames won three awards for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle including Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Story and Adventure Game of the Year. Indiana Jones voice actor Troy Baker accepted the award for Outstanding Achievement in Character.

GameScience’s Black Myth: Wukong and Studio Zero’s Metaphor: Refantazio won for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year, respectively.

The D.I.C.E. Awards celebrates developers and studios with the most groundbreaking games of the year, with the organization’s 30,000 members of industry professionals determining the nominees and finalists.

The night also honored two industry leaders including Insomniac Games Founder and President Ted Price and Don James, Nintendo of America legend.

The event was hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Finny and Stella Chung, and it can be watched via IGN.

Here’s the full list of winners at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

HELLDIVERS 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

HELLDIVERS 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Action Game of the Year

HELLDIVERS 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Fighting Game of the Year

TEKKEN 8

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Metaphor: Refantazio

Sports Game of the Year

MLB The Show 24

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro

Online Game of the Year

HELLDIVERS 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Starship Home

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Balatro

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Astro Bot

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Animal Well

Game of the Year

Astro Bot