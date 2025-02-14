The End is Near! Dragon Ball DAIMA Final Episode Date Announced

The countdown is on, Dragon Ball DAIMA fans! The highly anticipated finale of the series (Episode 20) will officially air on Friday, February 28. As the battle for the fate of the Demon Realm intensifies, now is the perfect time to catch up on the action before the climactic conclusion!

The Rise of Third Eye Gomah

The tension has been rising in the latest episodes, with King Gomah unlocking the devastating power of the Evil Third Eye, also known as the Tertian Oculus, in Episode 16. Placing the sinister eye onto his forehead, he transforms into Third Eye Gomah, a massive and menacing new form.

Meanwhile, Goku and his companions journey to Tamagami Number One in search of the final Demon World Dragon Ball, only to find Dr. Arinsu, Majin Kuu, and Majin Duu standing in their way. With the fate of the Dragon Balls hanging in the balance, Goku challenges Majin Duu to battle—but before they can finish, the monstrous Third Eye Gomah crashes onto the battlefield, abruptly interrupting their fight.

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Super Saiyan 3 Goku Enters the Fight!

As Dragon Ball DAIMA barrels toward its grand finale, Episode 17 delivered one of the most anticipated moments yet—Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation! Faced with the overwhelming strength of Third Eye Gomah, even Vegeta, Majin Kuu, Majin Duu, and Tamagami Number One struggle to land a decisive blow. With no other option left, Goku powers up to Super Saiyan 3 in a jaw-dropping moment, saying, “I guess I ain’t got a choice!”

Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation marks the first time in nearly a decade that we’ve seen Goku use this in a significant battle. The form, known for its wild golden hair, extended brow, and extreme energy drain, was last showcased in a pivotal fight during Dragon Ball Super. However, its origins date back even further. Fans will remember its legendary debut in Dragon Ball Z when Goku used it against Majin Buu, shaking the entire planet with his raw power. Since then, it has been used sparingly, often overshadowed by later transformations like Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct.

With the upcoming episodes set to showcase the full power of Super Saiyan 3 Goku vs. Third Eye Gomah, the hype for the final battle is at an all-time high. Will Goku and his allies be able to stop King Gomah’s ultimate form? And what role will the Demon World Dragon Balls play in the finale?

One thing’s for sure—this is Dragon Ball DAIMA at its peak, and the explosive conclusion is one no fan will want to miss!

Watch the latest trailer below:

New episodes of Dragon Ball DAIMA simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:45 AM PT every Friday.