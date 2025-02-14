Universal Monsters Including Dracula and Invisible Man Available Now for Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game by developer 10:10 Games, Funko, and Universal Products & Experiences. Fans embarking on an adventure can play with fan-fave characters in franchises including Jurassic World, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and more. Today, it’s been announced that the Universal Monster Pack DLC is now available on Funko Fusion, allowing fans to play as iconic horror characters.

The Universal Monster Pack DLC retails for $9.99 and includes iconic monsters such as Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein, Invisible Man and Wolf Man.

Synopsis: Battle foes and solve puzzles in colorful and expansive worlds that are rich with personality and filled with secrets. Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from over different 20 franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Then mash them up and take your favorite characters into different worlds!

Funko Fusion is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.