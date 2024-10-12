Descendants’ Brenna D’Amico on New Horror Short, Adjoining

Brenna D’Amico is known for portraying Jane, the daughter of the Fairy Godmother, in the Descendants films. She is starring in and co-producing a new horror short film, Adjoining, that will premiere during ScreamFest in Hollywood, CA, this weekend.

Synopsis: A couple’s motel stay takes a chilling turn when they discover they’re being observed, leading to unexpected consequences. Adjoining is a nostalgic take on our current societal fears of privacy, always being watched or recorded.

“The amazing mind of [Peter Roumeliotis],” D’Amico tells Nerd Reactor. “He was our writer. He wrote this. I mean, it was great. He brought it to me and it was so fun. I want to be a part of it so badly. We had a lot of talks and discussions about who they were and then we made it and it turned out to be super entertaining and fun and just as much fun as we had making it.”

“I think we really wanted to put the attention on the third party being a creepy aspect to give weight to what actually happens,” D’Amico explained. “I think the reason we have so much intimate smooches and stuff like that is because we were a very out-there couple, out-there people. And like the uncomfortable aspect of using that definitely foreshadows their little plan and what they were actually into.”

About Adjoining

Adjoining stars Brenna D’amico, Sid Noelle and Carter Glade.

The short film is directed by Harrison Houde and Dakota Daulby and written by Harrison Houde, Dakota Daulby and Peter Roumeliotis. The producers are Peter Roumeliotis, Harrison Houde, Dakota Daulby and Brenna D’amico.