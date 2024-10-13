Shangri-La Frontier Review – Back to the Frontier

After a well-received first season, Shangri-La Frontier embarks on its second season with a charming premiere that further explores the unique virtual world established in the first season. For those new to the series, Shangri-La Frontier revolves around Rakuro Hizutome, a high school student who excels at conquering poorly designed games, or as he fondly calls them, ‘trash games.’ His skills are put to the test when he steps into Shangri-La Frontier, a complex and immersive VRMMO that proves even ‘god-tier’ games can be challenging.

The Journey So Far

The first season of Shangri-La Frontier introduced viewers to Hizutome’s unconventional love for broken games. He approached Shangri-La Frontier with the same intensity and commitment he brought to ‘trash games.’ However, he soon realized this ‘god-tier’ MMO wouldn’t be as easy to master as he initially thought. Throughout the season, Hizutome’s mastery of ‘video game logic’ and quick thinking earned him a top-tier player reputation and showcased his character growth.

He confronted the Unique Monsters, powerful world bosses including the ultra-powerful Lycagon the Nightslayer and deadly Wezaemon the Tombguard, which became a core part of the game’s advanced narrative. His chance encounter with the seemingly autonomous NPC, Emul, changed the game for him. Then, let’s not forget the forged alliances with key characters such as Pencilgon and Oikatzo along the way.

The first season ended with Hizutome and his team being asked by the confusingly cute Professor with the deep man voice to provide information about Wezaemon the Tombguard.

Building on Season One’s Foundations

The season two premiere continues Hizutome’s journey post-Wezaemon. It avoids a heavy exposition dump, allowing the episode to move steadily while maintaining suspense. The episode carefully balances reminding fans of past events and introducing fresh storylines that promise to unfold in later episodes.

Unlike the slower setup of the first season, this premiere plunges straight into the action. The pacing is brisk but not rushed, with just the right amount of action to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It also hints at more complex plot points unfolding throughout the season.

This premiere feels more confident and assured in its storytelling than the first season. Season one spent significant time establishing the world of Shangri-La Frontier, slowly building up to major confrontations with Unique Monsters and larger plot twists. In contrast, season two starts with a stronger sense of momentum. There’s not a lot of setup, allowing the premiere to focus on the task at hand and the new storylines unfolding this season. Not to mention, adding Aramiys to the group dynamic adds so much fun to the episode. His interactions with Bilac are hilarious or annoying—depending on your sense of humor.

Overall, the season two premiere of Shangri-La Frontier offers a thrilling return to the series. With a strong balance of action and mystery, the episode sets the stage for an exciting new arc.

Shangri-La Frontier hits Crunchyroll on Sundays at 2:30 a.m. PT.