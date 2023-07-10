Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Has the Most Accurate Wolverine Outfit Yet

The X-Men have had many iterations of their uniforms, which included the iconic blue and yellow uniforms. However, some filmmakers didn’t think they were cool enough to be adapted to the big screen. There was a line in Bryan Singer’s X-Men where Cyclops made a joke about yellow spandex. (Props to Matthew Vaughn for bringing the colors to X-Men: First Class, though.) As for Wolverine, fans will finally get to see Hugh Jackman wear the most accurate Wolverine outfit yet. Today, it’s time to celebrate the “yellow spandex” with Ryan Reynolds sharing a new photo from the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

When Logan was released in theaters, it felt like Hugh Jackman’s last outing as the Wolverine. That changed when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman collaborated on a fun announcement video. Now things are picking up for Deadpool 3 with production beginning on May 22, 2023.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The first-look photo features Wolverine in his most accurate comic book outfit yet as he walks alongside Deadpool. Although the colors are different between the two characters, Jackman’s outfit looks to be made of the same material as Reynold’s Deadpool. Wolverine’s suit captures the blue colors on the sides, gloves and boots with yellow being the prominent color. There is no mask seen here, but here’s hoping we’ll see some version of it in the final film. The shoulder pad sticks out like the comic book version, and there’s the X logo on his belt.

Directed by Shawn Levy, he has worked with Reynolds before in Free Guy and The Adam Project and with Jackman in Real Steel. The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

The film is said to have an R-rating just like the previous two films even though it’s now set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’ll be some time until fans see the classic Wolverine outfit on the big screen in all its glory when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on May 3, 2024.